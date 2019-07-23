Prof Dr Athar Mehboob appointed as Vice-Chancellor Islamia University

(@imziishan)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab Government has appointed Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), Vice-Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

The Higher education Department issued a notification today. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob is currently serving as Vice-Chancellor of Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology Rahim Yar Khan.

He is an academic leader par excellence having 25 years of experience in teaching, research and industrial projects in various prestigious institutions in Pakistan and abroad. He got his Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from National University of Science and Technology and obtained BS and MS degrees from Florida State University USA.

Dr. Athar Mahboob founded Ibn Khaldun Systems in 2005 and has undertaken more than 100 industrial projects in the financial, manufacturing, services and defense sectors. He was decorated with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by Government of Pakistan in 2012.

Faculty members, students, educational and social circles of Bahawalpur have welcomed his meritorious appointment as Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur terming it a positive step for the educational development of the university as well as the region.