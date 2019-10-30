Prof. Dr. Hassan Amir Shah joined Forman Christian College (FCC) – A Chartered University as Professor of Physics

Prof. Dr. Hassan Amir Shah, an illustrious physicist and former Vice Chancellor of Government College University Lahore, has joined Forman Christian College (FCC) – A Chartered University as Professor of Physics

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th October, 2019) Prof. Dr. Hassan Amir Shah, an illustrious physicist and former Vice Chancellor of Government College University Lahore, has joined Forman Christian College (FCC) – A Chartered University as Professor of Physics.

Prof Shah is a Fellow of the Pakistan Academy of Sciences (PAS) and is also a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz. He has done post-doctoral fellowships at several reputed foreign institutions of the world including the University of Sussex, University of London, and the Space Physics Institute, Rome.

He studied in Moscow and the Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad.

He has a specialization in Theoretical Plasma Physics. He has research collaborations with top institutions of the world and his more than a 120 international research papers have an overall impact factor of more than 200.

Prof Shah chaired the Department of Physics, GCU for 9 years. He taught at GCU, University of the Punjab and FCC University Lahore and has been Visiting Fellow at reputed institutions in Russia, UK, and Italy.

He brings to FCCU rich research, teaching and administrative experience.