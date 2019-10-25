Prof. Dr. Khalil-u-Rehman appoints as Director SU-IICT

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Prof. Dr. Khalil-u-Rehman Khumbhati has been appointed as Director, Institute of Information and Communication Technology

According to university spokesman, Dr. Khumbhati was served in appointment order by Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr.

Fateh Muhammad Burfat in his office on Friday.

In a courtesy meeting that ensued instantly thereafter, Dr. Khumbhati expressed gratitude to the Vice Chancellor for reposing trust in him; whereas, Dr. Burfat in return said he expected Dr. Khumbhati to chip in his best to raise the institute bar in academic and research domains.