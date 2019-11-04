Prof Dr Masood Rabbani assumed charge of UVAS Vice-Chancellor

Pro-Vice Chancellor / Dean, Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof DrMasoodRabbanihas taken over the charge of Vice Chancellor, University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences, Lahore, under Section 14(9) of UVAS Ordinance 2002

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4rd Nov, 2019) Pro-Vice Chancellor / Dean, Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof DrMasoodRabbanihas taken over the charge of Vice Chancellor, University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences, Lahore, under Section 14(9) of UVAS Ordinance 2002.

Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha hasrelinquished the charge of the post on his appointment/notification as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, Lahore.



Prof DrMasoodRabbani is arenowned international scientist, microbiologist and UVAS senior mosttenured professor.He is President of Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council Convener (PVMC) Accreditation & Equivalence and he is also Convener of National Curricula Revision Committee.

He is PhD in Microbiology from University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.

He is recipient of Izaz-i-Fazeelatpresidential award (2005) for his academic distinction,fellowship from David Geffen School of Medicine, University of California Los Angeles USA in 2008,Best Teacher’s Award 2013-14 from the Higher Education Commission.



Prof Rabbani is also HEC-approved PhD supervisor and has supervised over 60 PhD and MPhil scholars.

He is author of over 100impact factor research publication andseveral books.

Heis mainly focusing onbiosafety, food safety and implementation of ISO standards while working ondiagnosis and control of major livestock, poultry and pets diseases prevalent in Punjab.Prof MasoodRabbani haswide academic and administrative work experience of 32 years professional experience in education, research and Implementation of ISO Standards.

During his directorship, University Diagnostic Labhas been internationally accredited to ILAC through ISO 17025 Certification by PNAC in 2010.