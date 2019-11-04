Prof Dr Masood Rabbani assumes charge as UVAS VC

Pro-Vice Chancellor/ Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Masood Rabbani on Monday took charge as the vice chancellor of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) under Section 14(9) of UVAS Ordinance 2002

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ):Pro-Vice Chancellor/ Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Masood Rabbani on Monday took charge as the vice chancellor of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) under Section 14(9) of UVAS Ordinance 2002.

According to UVAS spokesperson, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha has relinquished the charge on his appointment/ notification as vice-chancellor of the University of education.

Prof Rabbani is a renowned international scientist, microbiologist and UVAS senior most professor.

He was President of Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council Convener (PVMC) Accreditation & Equivalence and he was also Convener of National Curricula Revision Committee. He is PhD in Microbiology from University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.