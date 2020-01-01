UrduPoint.com
Prof. Dr. Nek Muhammad Shaikh Appointed As Director Institute Of Physics University Of Sindh Jamshoro

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 07:01 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Professor Dr Nek Muhammad Shaikh has been appointed as Director Institute of Physics University of Sindh Jamshoro.

According to university spokesman, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat handed over the appointment order to Dr Shaikh during his meeting with him at his office on Wednesday.

Dr Shaikh expressed gratitude to the vice chancellor for reposing trust in him while Dr Burfat in return said he expected Dr Shaikh to chip in his best to raise the institute bar in academic and research domains.

