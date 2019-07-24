Prof Dr Shahid Kamal takes charge as Vice-Chancellor Government College University Faisalabad

Prof Dr Shahid Kamal has taken over the charge as Vice-Chancellor Government College University Faisalabad, here Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Prof Dr Shahid Kamal has taken over the charge as Vice-Chancellor Government College University Faisalabad , here Wednesday.

The out-going acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasir Amin and other staff received the new Vice-Chancellor warmly.

Prof Dr Shahid Kamal soon after taking charge held an introductory meeting with Deans, Director and Heads of Departments and discussed various matters with them.

It may be noted, Prof Dr Shahid Kamal has 35 years long experience in education field.

More than 20 theses written by him on Bio-statics have been published at national and international level. He is also the author of two educational books.