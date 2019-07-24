UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prof Dr Shahid Kamal Takes Charge As Vice-Chancellor Government College University Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 11:26 PM

Prof Dr Shahid Kamal takes charge as Vice-Chancellor Government College University Faisalabad

Prof Dr Shahid Kamal has taken over the charge as Vice-Chancellor Government College University Faisalabad, here Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Prof Dr Shahid Kamal has taken over the charge as Vice-Chancellor Government College University Faisalabad, here Wednesday.

The out-going acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasir Amin and other staff received the new Vice-Chancellor warmly.

Prof Dr Shahid Kamal soon after taking charge held an introductory meeting with Deans, Director and Heads of Departments and discussed various matters with them.

It may be noted, Prof Dr Shahid Kamal has 35 years long experience in education field.

More than 20 theses written by him on Bio-statics have been published at national and international level. He is also the author of two educational books.

Related Topics

Education Nasir May GCUF

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank&#039;s net profit rises to AE ..

1 hour ago

NDRMF, AKF ink Grant Implementation Agreement wort ..

26 seconds ago

Four food points sealed in Faisalabad

28 seconds ago

Prime Minister restored lost glory of Pakistan: Mi ..

31 seconds ago

Two killed in separate incidents in Faisalabad

33 seconds ago

Friends of Pakistan happy over Prime Minister's su ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.