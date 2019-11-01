UrduPoint.com
Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha Appointed Vice-Chancellor Of University Of Education

The Governor Punjab/Chancellor appointed Meritorious Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education (UoE) Lahore for a period of four years

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st November, 2019) The Governor Punjab/Chancellor appointed Meritorious Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education (UoE) Lahore for a period of four years. The Secretary, Department of Higher EducationPunjab, notified his appointment.

Prof Pasha is presently working as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore for the second consecutive term. He is also holdingthe additional charge of Vice-Chancellor of the Cholistan University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences, Bahawalpur, since April 2018.

Under the leadership of Prof Pasha as Vice-Chancellor, the UVAS attained its position among the top world universities of Asia in The Times Higher Education and QS World University rankings. Nationally, the UVAS has achieved3rdposition in Higher Education Commission Sports Ranking of Public Sector Universities and is also among top 10 universities of the country according to the HEC overall ranking of Pakistani higher education institutions.

Prof Pasha securedover a dozen development projects from Federal and Punjab governmentsworth Rs. 10.9 billion. Under his tenure, the UVAS also won three international projects, one funded by Australiaand two by theAmerican government. Prof Pashaenhanced liaison with the industry, promoted community services, developed policy frameworks for the Punjab Livestock Department and established a Veterinary Academy for providing in-service training facility of advance veterinary education and professional development for veterinary professionals.

The university also introduced 23 new degree programmesduring Prof Pahsa’s tenure. Whereasthe value of ongoing research projects is Rs 1.6 billion.

Prof Pahsawas also focal person for establishment of Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Bahawalpur.

Prof Pasha has been conferred Sitara-e-Imtiaz civil award by the President of Pakistan in 2016 for his outstanding performance and showing excellence in the field of veterinary science. He was earlier awarded with Best University Teacher Award by the HEC in 2009. He is a PhD in Animal Nutrition from the West Virginia University, USA, and has about 40 years professional experience in education, research and education administration to his credit. He published 140 research papers in refereed scientific journals, supervised 142 MPhil and 23 PhD students. He drafted the PC-1 of the UVAS Lahore.

Prof Pasha has said that quality education, demand driven research, community service, close liaison with stakeholders, devising policy frameworks, producing professionals who are not only equipped with advanced knowledgeand skills integrated with highest level of ethics, veracity, values and professionalism but are also capable of taking up the challenges and bring utmost improvement at every level they are involvedwill be his priorities.

