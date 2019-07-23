Prof. Iqbal invited as a World Class Professor

The Indonesian Higher Authority has invited Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary as a World Class Professor on account of the development of Indonesian Higher Learning Institutions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ):The Indonesian Higher Authority has invited Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary as a World Class Professor on account of the development of Indonesian Higher Learning Institutions.

The Indonesian authority through its World Class Professor (WCP) Program seeks to absorb in research and academic experiences of the internationally famous Pakistani scientist.

A senior official of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK) said Indonesian Directorate General of Science and Technology Resources and Higher Education offered this world class professor program to improve the development and quality of human resources in the universities of the largest Muslim country.

WCP program invites top-class professors, both from within and outside the country to become visiting professors at various Indonesian universities, he said.

Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary was invited as a World Class Professor by the University of Surabaya, Indoensia in recognition of his outstanding achievements in the field of organic and natural product chemistry, he said.

Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, who heads ICCBS University of Karachi, has already departed to visit University of Surabaya during July 20 to 27, 2019 on account of the Indonesian national program, he said, adding that Prof. Iqbal Choudhary, during his visit to Indonesia, will also call on Ambassador Abdul Salik Khan.

This WCP Program will be a means for Indonesian researchers to collaborate in research and publications with Pakistani top-class professors, the official said.

The official said that Prof. Iqbal Choudhary had written and edited 68 books and 40 chapters in books, most of which have been published in USA and Europe.

He is also the author of over 1141 research papers and chapters in top international science journals of the West, as well as 51 US patents. The cumulative impact factor of his publications is over 2120.

His scientific work has been cited more than 23,000 times by other researchers with the h-index of 62. This is by far the largest number of quality publications, citations and h-index from any scientist in Pakistan.

He has won several national and international awards such as Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the President of Pakistan. He has received the prestigious title of Distinguish National Professor from the Higher Education Commission in 2004.

He is also the recipient of the 1st Khawarizmi International Award and Prize from the President of Islamic Republic of Iran and Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Award in Education by the President of Azerbaijan.

Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Prof. Dr. Khalid M. Irqai and ICCBS Patron-in-chief and Chairman of Prime Minister's Task Force on Science and Technology Prof. Atta-ur Rahmancongratulated him and declared his outstanding achievement as an honour not only for the University but also for the whole nation.