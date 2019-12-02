UrduPoint.com
Prof Masood Rabbani Gets Additional Charge Of CUVAS Bahawalpur Vice-Chancellor

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 03:35 PM

The Governor Punjab/Chancellor has assigned the additional charge of Vice-Chancellor of Cholistan University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (CUVAS) Bahawalpur to Prof DrMasoodRabbani, Vice-Chancellor of UVAS Lahore

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019) The Governor Punjab/Chancellor has assigned the additional charge of Vice-Chancellor of Cholistan University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (CUVAS) Bahawalpur to Prof DrMasoodRabbani, Vice-Chancellor of UVAS Lahore.


Prof DrMasoodRabbani is a renowned international scientist, microbiologist and UVAS senior most tenured professor. He is President of Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council Convener (PVMC) Accreditation & Equivalence and he is also Convener of National Curricula Revision Committee.


He is PhD in Microbiology from University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.

He is recipient of Izaz-i-Fazeelat presidential award (2005) for his academic distinction, fellowship from David Geffen School of Medicine, University of California Los Angeles USA in 2008, Best Teacher’s Award 2013-14 from the Higher Education Commission.
Prof Rabbani is also HEC-approved PhD supervisor and has supervised over 60 PhD and MPhil scholars.

He is author of over 100 impact factor research publication and several books.

