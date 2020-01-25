Prof Nasim Ahmad assumes charge of UVAS Vice-Chancellor

The Governor Punjab/Chancellor appointed Professor Emeritus DrNasim Ahmad(Sitara-e-Imtiaz) as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Veterinary and Animal Science (UVAS) Lahore for a period of four years

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th January, 2020) The Governor Punjab/Chancellor appointed Professor Emeritus DrNasim Ahmad(Sitara-e-Imtiaz) as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Veterinary and Animal Science (UVAS) Lahore for a period of four years. ProfNasim Ahmadassumed the charge of UVAS Vice-Chancellor on Saturday.

Earlier ProfNasimwas working as anEmeritus Professor in the Department of Theriogenology, UVAS. He also served as first Pro Vice-Chancellor and Director of the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), Dean Facultiesof Veterinary Science and Life Sciences Business Management, Director Research and External Linkages and Chairman Department of Theriogenology, UVAS.He is recipient of ‘Sitara-i-Imtiaz’ Presidential Civil Award, ‘Best University Teacher Award’ by the Higher Education Commission, ‘PARC Scientist of the Year 1999 Award’ andResearch Productivity Award (three times) from the Pakistan Council for Science and Technology.

He is PhD in Reproductive Physiology from theWest Virginia University, USA.His research interests are improving fertility through enhancing post-thaw semen quality and optimizing protocols of estrus synchronization and ovulation. Earlier, he directed male infertility laboratory (for human) in New York.

He introduced the use of ultrasonography in Animal Reproduction research, training and extension in Pakistan.

Prof Dr Ahmad is author of about 80 researchpublications with 87.513 impact factor and 1,510 citations. He won competitive research grants as PI worth more than Rs. 39.3 million and development projects of more than Rs. 474 million. He has supervised/co-supervised 56 Master’s and two Doctoral students.His model of developing and implementing internship for veterinary students has had a great impact in bringing industry with academia more close.

After taking over the charge of office, Prof Nasimsaid that bringing UVAS graduates at par with international standards, international accreditation, new startups for graduates, innovations/patents, applied researchfocused on end-user benefitand linked with industry, new development and research projects and improving diagnostic and health services are his top priorities. The Vice-Chancellor said that improving genetic potential of animals, increasing exports by value addition, food safety and quality, sustainable development goals, improving value chain (milk and meat), one healthand smart livestock farmingare his targets for livestock sector development.