Prof Rabbani Gets Additional Charge Of VC CUVAS Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 12:12 AM

Prof Rabbani gets additional charge of VC CUVAS Bahawalpur

The Governor Punjab/Chancellor on Monday assigned the additional charge of Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Cholistan University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (CUVAS) Bahawalpur to Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, vice-chancellor of UVAS Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ):The Governor Punjab/Chancellor on Monday assigned the additional charge of Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Cholistan University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (CUVAS) Bahawalpur to Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, vice-chancellor of UVAS Lahore.

According to UVAS spokesperson, Prof Rabbani is a renowned international scientist, micro-biologist and UVAS senior most tenured professor. He is a PhD in Micro-biology from University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.

