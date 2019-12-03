Prof Rabbani Gets Additional Charge Of VC CUVAS Bahawalpur
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 12:12 AM
The Governor Punjab/Chancellor on Monday assigned the additional charge of Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Cholistan University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (CUVAS) Bahawalpur to Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, vice-chancellor of UVAS Lahore
According to UVAS spokesperson, Prof Rabbani is a renowned international scientist, micro-biologist and UVAS senior most tenured professor. He is a PhD in Micro-biology from University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.