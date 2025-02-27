Open Menu

Prof. Raza Appointed As Permanent Director Of ICCBS – Karachi University

February 27, 2025

Prof. Dr. M. Raza Shah has been appointed as the permanent Director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) at the University of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Prof. Dr. M. Raza Shah has been appointed as the permanent Director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) at the University of Karachi.

Following a decision by the ICCBS Executive board, the Chairman of the Executive Board, Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood Iraqi, who is also the Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi, issued an official notification on Wednesday confirming Prof. Shah’s appointment.

A spokesperson for ICCBS stated on Thursday that Prof. Shah has made outstanding contributions to Nanomedicine and Supramolecular Chemistry.

It is noteworthy that Prof. Shah has received the prestigious Khwarizmi International Award from the Iranian Ministry of Science, Research, and Technology, earning the distinguished title of Khwarizmi International Laureate.

He also received the Civil Award (Tamgha-i-Imtiaz) from the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Abdus Salam Award.

He has been elected as a fellow of The World academy of Sciences (TWAS). Currently, he is appointed to many distinct positions including; UNESCO Chair on Medicinal and Bio-organic Natural Product Chemistry, a member of the Expert Advisory Committee for the International Traditional Medicine Clinical Trial Registry China, President of the Chemical Society of Pakistan, Guest Professor (Nankai University) and Visiting Professor (Hunan University of Traditional Medicine) at China.

Prof. Shah has made significant strides in Nanomedicine and Supramolecular Chemistry. He has authored seven books and edited four books published by Elsevier, contributed seven book chapters, and published over 528 research articles in international and national journals, with a cumulative impact factor exceeding 1,740 and an H-index of 54.

His achievements also include four U.S. patents and the supervision or co-supervision of 44 Ph.D. and 61 M.S./M.Phil. scholars.

