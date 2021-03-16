Prof Vohra elected chairman BoM PINS unanimously

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Prof Dr Anjum Habib Vohra, former principal of Post-graduate Medical Institute, Ameer-Uddin Medical College & Lahore General Hospital, has been elected as the chairman of the board of Management (BoM) Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS).

He was elected by the members of the Board in their first regular meeting, held here on Tuesday.

Neurosurgeon Prof Vohra was the first principal of the institutes and retired in grade 21.

After the election, PINS Executive Director Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood gave a detailed briefing to the newly elected chairman Prof Anjum Habib and members of BoM on the working and performance of the Institute.

The PINS BoM chairman vowed to meet the expectations of the government, public and the members of the Board to improve the performance of the Institution and promote the Neuro Institute.

Prof Vohra expressed the hope that with the cooperation of the BoM members, the PINS would develop further and become get its place in the top list of world institutes. He said that he would devote all his energies for better treatment of patients, introduction of modern medical techniques and also for welfare of the employees so that the Institution could get a better position and especially more people suffering from Neuro illness could be provided facilities.