UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prof Vohra Elected Chairman BoM PINS Unanimously

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 05:01 PM

Prof Vohra elected chairman BoM PINS unanimously

Prof Dr Anjum Habib Vohra, former principal of Post-graduate Medical Institute, Ameer-Uddin Medical College & Lahore General Hospital, has been elected as the chairman of the Board of Management (BoM) Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Prof Dr Anjum Habib Vohra, former principal of Post-graduate Medical Institute, Ameer-Uddin Medical College & Lahore General Hospital, has been elected as the chairman of the board of Management (BoM) Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS).

He was elected by the members of the Board in their first regular meeting, held here on Tuesday.

Neurosurgeon Prof Vohra was the first principal of the institutes and retired in grade 21.

After the election, PINS Executive Director Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood gave a detailed briefing to the newly elected chairman Prof Anjum Habib and members of BoM on the working and performance of the Institute.

The PINS BoM chairman vowed to meet the expectations of the government, public and the members of the Board to improve the performance of the Institution and promote the Neuro Institute.

Prof Vohra expressed the hope that with the cooperation of the BoM members, the PINS would develop further and become get its place in the top list of world institutes. He said that he would devote all his energies for better treatment of patients, introduction of modern medical techniques and also for welfare of the employees so that the Institution could get a better position and especially more people suffering from Neuro illness could be provided facilities.

Related Topics

Election Lahore World Punjab All From Government Top

Recent Stories

UK Pledges to Deter Against 'Full Spectrum of Thre ..

1 minute ago

Laborer rescued, other found dead after both burie ..

1 minute ago

Girl student of 10th class kidnapped from her way ..

8 minutes ago

Trials of Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Involving Chi ..

2 minutes ago

Dozens of sinkholes pock Croatia's quake-hit villa ..

2 minutes ago

Shopian encounter, continuation of Indian oppressi ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.