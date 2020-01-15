Professional Development Workshop for PhD students held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi

The speakers at workshop titled Professional Development Workshop for PhD students held here on Wednesday at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) called for the promotion of quality education and research to meet the challenges

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The speakers at workshop titled Professional Development Workshop for PhD students held here on Wednesday at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) called for the promotion of quality education and research to meet the challenges.

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qamar Zaman addressing as chief guest said that there is dire need to ensure quality education and research work at par with international standard to combat challenges being faced by the country.

He stressed to strengthen academia, industry and government linkages for the fruitful result. He urged the faculty members to sharpen the skills of the students so that they could prove themselves in their respective field.

The VC also highlighted the issues and problems of the higher education sector in the country and various steps which were being taken to improve quality research and education at the campus.

He also assured the students and faculty members that the university administration is making all out efforts to ensure the quality education and research work to compete the world.

Director Advanced Studies, Dr. Muhammad Azam, Dean Faculty of Agriculture Dr. Fayyaz Ul Hassan Sahi and Director Quality Enhancement Cell Dr. Riaz Ahmad also addressed the participants.

They stressed the need for ensuring quality education and promoting the culture of research at the campus in line with the demands of the modern world.

They added that no nation could make progress without ensuring quality and research oriented education.