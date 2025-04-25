Open Menu

Professor Ghazi Alam-ud-Din Remembered

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2025 | 09:31 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) A condolence reference was held on Friday at Allama Iqbal Open University's Mirpur Regional Campus to pay tribute to the late Professor Ghazi Alam-ud-Din, a distinguished scholar, linguist, and sociologist.

The event was attended by academics, colleagues, and former students who remembered him for his significant contributions to various fields, including urdu linguistics, sociology, and education.

Speakers praised Professor Ghazi's research, teaching legacy, and human values, describing him as a thought leader and a practical guide.

His daughter, Wajiha Alam-ud-Din, shared an emotional address, highlighting her father's message of truth, knowledge, and humanity.

The event concluded with a collective prayer, seeking forgiveness for the departed soul and elevation of his spiritual rank. A plan to establish literary and linguistic awards in his name was also announced to honor his legacy.

APP/ahr/378

