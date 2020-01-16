UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Project Exhibition Showcases Thesis Projects Of IMCS Students: Vice Chancellor

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:41 PM

Project exhibition showcases thesis projects of IMCS students: Vice Chancellor

Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has said the computer proficiency enhances employability prospects and guarantees future success pathways

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ):Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has said the computer proficiency enhances employability prospects and guarantees future success pathways.

This he stated on the occasion of project exhibition of students of Institute of Mathematics and Computer Science of the varsity on Thursday.

The projects put on display, included purchase stores office management system, application, online blood bank management, online shopping portal, electronic voting machine, biometric finger print system, smart street light, online solar shop and smart fire alarm.

The Vice Chancellor keenly viewed each project; received detailed briefing and eulogized the talent of IMCS students and faculty.

Related Topics

Sindh Fire Bank Jamshoro Blood

Recent Stories

US Senate Formally Begins Trump Impeachment Trial

6 minutes ago

Ukrainian President, Prime Minister to Attend Davo ..

7 minutes ago

Canada, UK Call for Transparent Probe Into Ukraine ..

7 minutes ago

Over 100 Migrants Disembark From NGO Ship in Italy ..

7 minutes ago

No political change in Assembly Houses: Minister

7 minutes ago

Finnish Court Starts Trial of Suspected Plotter of ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.