Project exhibition showcases thesis projects of IMCS students: Vice Chancellor

Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has said the computer proficiency enhances employability prospects and guarantees future success pathways

This he stated on the occasion of project exhibition of students of Institute of Mathematics and Computer Science of the varsity on Thursday.

The projects put on display, included purchase stores office management system, application, online blood bank management, online shopping portal, electronic voting machine, biometric finger print system, smart street light, online solar shop and smart fire alarm.

The Vice Chancellor keenly viewed each project; received detailed briefing and eulogized the talent of IMCS students and faculty.