Projected temperature to rise two degrees centigrade: Dr Ashraf

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Projected temperature will rise around two degrees centigrade at the end of this century due to climate changes and it will play havoc with lives of the people, agriculture wildlife, livestock, water resources and other areas whereas, in the last century , temperature rose by 0.6 degree centigrade.

This was stated by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ashraf while addressing one-day lecture on "Environmental Information & Management-The Case of Punjab, Pakistan" organized by GEB (Generating Global Environmental Benefits), Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Islamabad, and University of Agriculture Faisalabad at New Senate Hall UAF here on Thursday.

He said that increase in frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, erratic monsoon rains and others are causing frequent and intense harms to the human beings. He said smoke chunking from the chimney of factories as well as from vehicles were posing a serious damage and deteriorating the quality of air, environment and climate.

He said that such situation was causing outbreaks of new diseases and insects including dengue victimizing the people.

He said that the country was experiencing smog which was occurring from the last few years. It is also an outcome of the changing climate.

He said that University has planted 7,500 samplings and university is encouraging every students of the university to plant a tree.

He said that university was also maintaining the record of the planted saplings.

GEB Country Coordinator Dr. Saleem Janjua presented the brief overview of the UN and Government of Pakistan's initiatives related to environmental information and management-the Case of Punjab.

He stressed upon the need to robust environmental information management and IT systems for the province.

He said that accurate, reliable and timely information is vital to effective decision-making in almost every aspect of human endeavor, whether it be undertaken by individuals, an organization or governments. It is an essential component of any effort to persuade individuals, organizations or governments to make different decisions.

Group Head Centre for Rural Economy, Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division Syed Amjad Hussain said that Pakistan is vulnerable to Climate Change. He said that the country is ranked at number one amongst the ten most vulnerable countries due to climate change (German Watch 2010).

Director Center for Advanced Studies UAF Dr Ashfaq Chattha said that Environmental Information Management Systems (EIMS) assists people firms in organizing internal corporate benchmarking efforts. It attempts to capture environmental impacts from activities throughout a facility under a single system.

He said that with the help of ICT, the modern agriculture information tools, and precision agriculture, productivity of crops can increase manifold.

He said that per acre wheat production in the country was only 28 maunds, whereas the progressive farmers are getting 60 maunds. He stressed the need for developing new varieties of crops which are high yielding, resistant to Climate Change and less vulnerable to insects and pests.

UAF Dean Dr. Muhammad Sajjad said that there is need of an effective National Environmental Information Management System in the country.