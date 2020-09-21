UrduPoint.com
Promotion Of Education Helps Remove Ignorance & Lawlessness: Farmina

Mon 21st September 2020 | 01:06 PM

Educationalist and Principal of the Y2K Schools and Colleges Sukkur Farmina Khaskheli has said that education is essential for the development and progress the of the country

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Educationalist and Principal of the Y2K Schools and Colleges Sukkur Farmina Khaskheli has said that education is essential for the development and progress the of the country.

She urged to seek education not only to get degree but for serving of the country adding that promotion of education can also help in removing ignorance and lawlessness from the society.

While Speaking in a gathering here on Monday, she said that we should be proud on our identification as Pakistani. Pakistan is our identity.She said that getting education was the most prime concern of a human being as it is the education which makes us social beings.

Farmina said that the quality of a society or a nation entirely depends on the quality of its education and the students are the future of a nation. She said that Knowledge was found in books but life in the society. The job of an educational institution was to make both of them compatible by linking them together.

She said that Education is really the key, it really makes the difference. It sounds trite, but it's true adding that the Education has become the most important part" in abuse protection, even though much media attention right now is on leadership accountability, she observed.

