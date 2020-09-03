UrduPoint.com
PSC, ECOSF To Organize More Online Family STEM Summer Camps

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 04:46 PM

After successful completion of five Online Family STEM Summer camps and overwhelming response countrywide, Pakistan Science Club (PSC) and ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF) are determined to continue providing quality time to young ones and teens through organizing more camps in the month of September and October

Eight online STEM Summer camps are scheduled to be held on every Saturday in the month of September and October. The camps will be held on September 5, 12, 19 and 2 while in the month of October, the camps will be organized on October 3, 10, 17 and 24, an official of PSC informed.

Online Family STEM Summer Camp is a hands-on, fun-learning, and engaging experience for not only students of different age groups but parents will also enjoy them with their children.

Adult supervision must be required for the Age Group-I which will have the children between 5 to 8 years of age.

The Age Group 2 will have children between 9 to 15 years of age who can independently join the camp.

PSC and ECOSF both the institutions are determined to continue providing quality time to young ones and teens.

The registration process is continued and the registration fee of camp is only Rs. 1500. The certificate will be issued after camp completion.

Family STEM Camp encourages and motivates young minds, sparks curiosity and creativity with a variety of interesting and educational STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) projects.

The intended parents and kids can register themselves through https://paksc.org/onlinecamp for participating in the camp. If need any help, they can call or Whatsapp at 02135052989, 03453002870, the official conveyed.

