PSHCC first college imparts free quality education to orphan students

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Sweet Home Cadet College (PSHCC) was first of its kind to impart quality education to the orphan students free of charge preparing them to join armed forces of the country.

Talking to APP an official of Pakistan Sweet Home (PSH) informed that they were working in collaboration with Saddique Public school.

He said PSHCC offered state of the art facilities including boarding, lodging, dining hall, play area and grassy ground for sports activities etc. Free education, hostel and food was being provided to the enrolled students, he added.

Interested applicants could apply for Pakistan Sweet Home Cadet College, Islamabad admissions, he said.

Children of Martyred of Armed Forces, Police and other forces would be given preference, he said adding, students could send copies of their documents through whatsapp on the given number 0335-1118477.

