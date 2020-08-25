UrduPoint.com
PSRA Fines School For Violation

Sumaira FH 27 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 01:14 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) on Tuesday took action against violation of code of conduct in Hayatabad and imposed a fine of Rs40000 on a private school.

According to the operation team of PSRA, the school was compelling students and parents to buy stationary, uniform and books from a specific shop.

The team further said that despite the ban on opening of schools, the educational process was underway at the school. Besides, there was no compliance of SOPs inside the school premises.

The private school has been directed to submit the fine money within seven days.

