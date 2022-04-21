PST candidates demand ETEA test center at Tank

Candidates belonging to district Tank Thursday rejected Primary School Teacher (PST) test centers in Dera Ismail Khan and demanded establishment of the center at Tank district for the convenience of the candidates, especially the female candidates

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Candidates belonging to district Tank Thursday rejected Primary school Teacher (PST) test centers in Dera Ismail Khan and demanded establishment of the center at Tank district for the convenience of the candidates, especially the female candidates.

The ETEA test has been scheduled to be held on April 24 at DI Khan division. However, candidates from Tank and their families have started campaign on social media that the education Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) is conducting PST test for grade 12 and has chosen DI Khan as the test center which according to them is unfair and may lead to selection of wrong candidates in the said test.

The students and their families lamented and criticized the Agency for holding screening tests in the Holy month of Ramadan and moreover in far flung districts.

They strongly demanded of the ETEA authorities to establish the PST test center at Tank so that local candidates could appear in the test without any difficulty and panic.

They said that traveling of hundreds of candidates from Tank and then appearing for the test in DI Khan would be much difficult for the candidates in this hot weather.

The students have strongly rejected the decision taken by ETEA and announced boycott of the screening test. They said if the Agency does not take back its decision they would knock at the door of court.