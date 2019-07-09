UrduPoint.com
PTB Made No Change In 9th Class Book : Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 10:53 PM

A spokesperson of the Punjab Textbook Board (PTB) Tuesday clarified that neither any kind of change nor any alteration had been made about Khatm-e-Nabuwat in the Pakistan Studies book of the 9th class published by the board

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :A spokesperson of the Punjab Textbook Board (PTB) Tuesday clarified that neither any kind of change nor any alteration had been made about Khatm-e-Nabuwat in the Pakistan Studies book of the 9th class published by the board.

The spokesperson, in a statement, said the under discussion book was published by a private publisher, "GHF Publishers", which was not according to approved draft of Punjab Textbook Board. The draft could be seen on the PTB's website https://pctb.punjab.gov.pk/system/files/Pakistan_studies9UM.

pd, he added.

He said the Punjab Textbook Board had constituted a special team which conducted raids and seized 29,000 to 30,000 books and shifted the same to the PTB Godown, Multan Road.

The President, Anjuman-e-Tajran, urdu Bazar, Lahore had assured to collect all those books and hand over to the PTB, he added.

The spokesperson said an FIR was being lodged against the publishers concerned in Anarkali Police Station. The book had also been banned vide letter No. M-48-56/PSMD/2019 dated 09.07.2019, he added.

