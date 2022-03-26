UrduPoint.com

PTI Emerges As Most Popular Party In Country: Rashid Hafeez

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2022 | 05:29 PM

Minister of Punjab for Literacy and Non Formal Basic Education and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Rawalpindi City, Raja Rashid Hafeez here on Saturday said that solid steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the best interest of Pakistan had made PTI the only most popular political party of the country

He said that Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal were involved in dirty politics but Prime Minister Imran Khan worked hard for the interest of the country.

A large number of people would be on the roads on March 27 to express solidarity with PTI especially Imran Khan and huge rallies would arrive at Parade Ground Islamabad to pay homage to their leader Imran Khan who succeeded to hoist the flag of islam and Pakistan at the international level.

He said this while addressing a public meeting at Bohar Bazaar outside Lal Haveli. Member National Assembly, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq was also present on the occasion.

Expressing satisfaction over the preparations being made by the people for a massive rally of PTI supporters to be taken out on March 27, he said that the people of Pakistan have recognized those who looted the national wealth and the citizens now could not be deceived by such politicians who have been in power for more than 30 years but could not change plight of the poor people of the country.

Today, Shahbaz Sharif is also admitting that the soaring oil prices is not the local issue but it is connected with the international market which clearly reflects that they are powerless to control inflation, he said.

The courage and success with which Imran Khan fought for the interests of Islam and Pakistan at the international level, Raja Rashid Hafeez said, the leaders of the Opposition parties are power hungry who are striving to protect their vested interests, could not even think about it.

He said, we will march from Rawalpindi to Islamabad leading a joint rally of provincial, district and city organizations. Today is a battle between truth and falsehood and the people would reject falsehood by using their power, he expressed.

