PU admission date extended

The Punjab University Examinations Department has extended the last date for receipt of admission forms and fee for Associate Degree Arts/ Science Part-I, II Supplementary Examination, 2023 and BA (Hearing Impaired) Supplementary Examination, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The Punjab University Examinations Department has extended the last date for receipt of admission forms and fee for Associate Degree Arts/ Science Part-I, II Supplementary Examination, 2023 and BA (Hearing Impaired) Supplementary Examination, 2023.

According to details, now the last date for submission of admission forms for these exam is January 10, 2024 with single fee. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.