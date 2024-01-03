Open Menu

PU Admission Date Extended

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2024 | 09:17 PM

PU admission date extended

The Punjab University Examinations Department has extended the last date for receipt of admission forms and fee for Associate Degree Arts/ Science Part-I, II Supplementary Examination, 2023 and BA (Hearing Impaired) Supplementary Examination, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The Punjab University Examinations Department has extended the last date for receipt of admission forms and fee for Associate Degree Arts/ Science Part-I, II Supplementary Examination, 2023 and BA (Hearing Impaired) Supplementary Examination, 2023.

According to details, now the last date for submission of admission forms for these exam is January 10, 2024 with single fee. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.

Related Topics

Hearing Punjab January

Recent Stories

Bombs kill 103 at Iran memorial for slain general: ..

Bombs kill 103 at Iran memorial for slain general: state media

20 minutes ago
 Commissioner Mardan districts for eradication of p ..

Commissioner Mardan districts for eradication of polio

20 minutes ago
 NIH issues advisory on JN.1 sub-variant of COVID-1 ..

NIH issues advisory on JN.1 sub-variant of COVID-19

20 minutes ago
 Govt initiated "High Impact Economic Plan" for NMD ..

Govt initiated "High Impact Economic Plan" for NMDs development

16 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal seek vote for PML-N due to its past pe ..

Ahsan Iqbal seek vote for PML-N due to its past performance

16 minutes ago
 Minister acknowledges nurses role in health sector

Minister acknowledges nurses role in health sector

16 minutes ago
Commissioner directs PIEDMC to complete survey of ..

Commissioner directs PIEDMC to complete survey of Economic Zone site on Rwp Ring ..

16 minutes ago
 PUEHS Town-I&II office-bearers take oath

PUEHS Town-I&II office-bearers take oath

16 minutes ago
 43rd death anniversary of music composer Nashad ob ..

43rd death anniversary of music composer Nashad observed

14 minutes ago
 ACS directs for eradication of polio in KP

ACS directs for eradication of polio in KP

14 minutes ago
 Sindh Food Authority wasted 400kg mouldy pickles

Sindh Food Authority wasted 400kg mouldy pickles

14 minutes ago
 Punjab health minister emphasises patient care as ..

Punjab health minister emphasises patient care as top priority

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Education