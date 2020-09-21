PU, affiliated institutions start educational activities

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The educational activities have started in Peshawar University (PU) and its affiliated institutions here on Monday.

The fifth and seventh semesters in MPhil, MS, PhD and BS in all disciplines of faculty of Life and Environmental Sciences have been started, said a notification on Monday.

According to the notification, the university and its affiliated institutions have been reopened for fifth and seventh semesters of MS, MPhil, PhD and Bs in Computer Sciences, Physics, Electronics, Psychology and Journalism disciplines.

Apart from first semester, all the students would attend online classes. Colleges affiliated with Peshawar University have also been reopened as in Jinnah College for Women, University College for Boys and Home Economics College; classes for intermediate have been started.

In colleges first-year classes will be held on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday while second-year classes will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The hostel facility will be provided to only first-year students in Jinnah College for Women and Home Economics College. After evaluation of coronavirus situation the rest of students would be provided the hostel facility.

All the students have been directed to strictly follow the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by wearing safety face masks and maintaining social distance at the institutions.