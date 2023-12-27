Open Menu

PU Alumnus Gives Scholarship To Zoology Students

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2023 | 07:03 PM

PU alumnus gives scholarship to Zoology students

Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood has appreciated the scholarship provided by the alumnus of the Institute of Zoology

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood has appreciated the scholarship provided by the alumnus of the Institute of Zoology.

He expressed his views during a ceremony held at the VC office. Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood said offering a merit scholarship to two students of the Institute of Zoology would contribute to fostering a positive academic environment among students.

The vice-chancellor highlighted the significance of Tahira Hyder Motara Memorial Merit Scholarship, noting that it represented the largest amount ever awarded by the university. The generous scholarship not only reflected the commitment of the alumnus to the institute but also stood as a testament to their dedication in supporting the academic endeavours of current students.

Among the distinguished attendees were Prof. Dr. Nabila Roohi, the Director, Institute of Zoology, and Prof. Dr. Nadeem Sheikh, the Focal Person for Alumni at the Institute of Zoology.

Also present at the event was Jafar Haider, the focal person by the donor of the Tahira Hyder Motara Memorial Merit Scholarship.

The VC, along with other key figures, expressed optimism that the scholarship would not only provide financial assistance but also inspire a sense of achievement and motivation among the students.

Related Topics

Punjab Event Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Eiffel Tower closes as staff go on strike

Eiffel Tower closes as staff go on strike

7 minutes ago
 Bilawal unveils 10-Point agenda as he launches cam ..

Bilawal unveils 10-Point agenda as he launches campaign for upcoming elections

12 minutes ago
 CM inspects low-cost housing project in Raiwind

CM inspects low-cost housing project in Raiwind

9 minutes ago
 Indonesian students force Rohingya refugees from t ..

Indonesian students force Rohingya refugees from temporary shelter

8 minutes ago
 CM visits Ganga Ram Hospital, expresses dismay

CM visits Ganga Ram Hospital, expresses dismay

8 minutes ago
 Sarwat Gillani, her husband Fahad Mirza welcome ne ..

Sarwat Gillani, her husband Fahad Mirza welcome new child

23 minutes ago
CM felicitates nation on missile successful test

CM felicitates nation on missile successful test

8 minutes ago
 Three included woman killed in separate incidents

Three included woman killed in separate incidents

8 minutes ago
 Caretaker Federal Information Minister Murtaza Sol ..

Caretaker Federal Information Minister Murtaza Solangi met Punjab Caretaker Chie ..

8 minutes ago
 Blinken seeks way forward in Mexico on migration s ..

Blinken seeks way forward in Mexico on migration surge

8 minutes ago
 CM reviews upgradation work at Services Hospital

CM reviews upgradation work at Services Hospital

8 minutes ago
 Imran Khan faces objection on nomination papers f ..

Imran Khan faces objection on nomination papers for Lahore’s NA-127

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Education