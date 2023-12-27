PU alumnus gives scholarship to Zoology students

Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood has appreciated the scholarship provided by the alumnus of the Institute of Zoology

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood has appreciated the scholarship provided by the alumnus of the Institute of Zoology.

He expressed his views during a ceremony held at the VC office. Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood said offering a merit scholarship to two students of the Institute of Zoology would contribute to fostering a positive academic environment among students.

The vice-chancellor highlighted the significance of Tahira Hyder Motara Memorial Merit Scholarship, noting that it represented the largest amount ever awarded by the university. The generous scholarship not only reflected the commitment of the alumnus to the institute but also stood as a testament to their dedication in supporting the academic endeavours of current students.

Among the distinguished attendees were Prof. Dr. Nabila Roohi, the Director, Institute of Zoology, and Prof. Dr. Nadeem Sheikh, the Focal Person for Alumni at the Institute of Zoology.

Also present at the event was Jafar Haider, the focal person by the donor of the Tahira Hyder Motara Memorial Merit Scholarship.

The VC, along with other key figures, expressed optimism that the scholarship would not only provide financial assistance but also inspire a sense of achievement and motivation among the students.