PU Announces BA/BSc Result With 45.41 Per Centage

Wed 31st July 2019 | 05:16 PM

PU announces BA/BSc result with 45.41 per centage

The total candidates appeared in BA/BSc annual examination 2019 were 206,626 out of which 93,829 candidates passed the exams while the overall pass percentage is 45.41

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The total candidates appeared in BA/BSc annual examination 2019 were 206,626 out of which 93,829 candidates passed the exams while the overall pass percentage is 45.41.

The total candidates appeared in BA/BSc annual examination Part-I 2019 were 118,539 out of which 50,475 candidates passed the exams while the pass percentage was 42.58. The total candidates appeared in BA/BSc Annual Examination Part-II 2019 were 85,537 out of 41,581 candidates passed the exams while the pass percentage was 48.61.

Total candidate appeared in BA/BSc annual examination 2019(Composite) were 58 out of 06 candidates passed the exams while the pass percentage was10.34. Total candidate appeared in BA/BSc annual examination 2019 (Special Categories) were 2,492 out of 1,767 candidates passed the exams while the pass percentage was 70.

91. Total candidate appeared in BA/BSc annual examination 2019 (male) were 61,120 out of 19,946 candidates passed the exams while the pass percentage was 32.63. Total candidate appeared in BA/BSc annual examination 2019 (female) were 1,45,506 out of 73,883 candidates passed the exams while the pass percentage was 50.77.

According to the result, BSc student Noshaba Zafar got overall first position and obtained 714 marks while BSc student Iqra Anmol got second position by securing 682 marks and BSc student Abeeha Fatima stood third by securing 673marks. In BA, Tooba Afzal stood first by securing 646 marks while Aneezah Ahmad stood second by securing 631 marks and Sadaf Faryad stood third and obtained 628 marks.

