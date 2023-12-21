Open Menu

PU, AU Sign Agreement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2023 | 06:35 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Punjab University and Anshun University (AU), Guizhou Province of China, Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to advance international collaboration in research and teaching.

In this regard, an online ceremony was held at PU VC’s office.

The MoU was signed by PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood and Vice President of Anshun University Ms Yin Hongmin alongside chairman of Department of History & Pakistan Studies Prof Dr Mahboob Hussain.

Dr Cheng Linsheng was also present. According to the agreement, both institutions would collaborate in the Humanities area for enriching the academic experiences of students and faculty.

The PU and AU would collaborate on academic partnership. Both sides also hoped to meet in person as soon as possible.

