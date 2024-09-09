PU Awards 10 PhD Degrees
Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2024 | 07:05 PM
The Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to its ten scholars after approval of their thesis in various disciplines
According to spokesperson, Muhammad Amer Raza S/o Abdul Quddoos was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Communication Studies.
Similarly, Asma Majeed D/o Abdul Majeed in the subject of Gender Studies, Hasnat Ahmad S/o Ghazanfar Ali in Gender Studies, Sadia Bashir D/o Bashir Ahmed in Mathematics, Nasira Rafi D/o Muhammad Rafi Ullah Awan in Molecular Biology, Ifra Sana Ullah D/o Sana Ullah in Solid State Physics, Muhammad Sajid S/o Muhammad Hanif in Biological Sciences (Biochemistry), Rabiha Salam D/o Abdus Salam Malik in Chemistry, Anam Khalid D/o Khalid Shabbir in Environmental Sciences and Faiza Jaleel D/o Muhammad Jaleel Ali was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Special education.
Meanwhile, Examinations Department of PU has declared the results of Associate Degree in Commerce Part-I and Part-II annual examination 2024. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.
