PU Awards Five PhD Degrees

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 05:17 PM

The Punjab University (PU) has awarded five PhD degrees in different subjects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The Punjab University (PU) has awarded five PhD degrees in different subjects.

According to a notification, the university awarded a degree to Muhammad Irfan, son of Muhammad Ramzan, in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled 'Preferences and Compatibility in Seerah Narrations (An Analytical and Critical Review)'.

Mubashra Zehra, daughter of Syed Sajid Abbas Zaidi, got a degree in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of her thesis entitled 'Stem Cells Carrier Biodegradable Scaffolds for Skin Regeneration'.

Hira Butt, daughter of Sarfraz Mahmood Butt, got a degree in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of her thesis entitled 'Skin Regeneration Potential of Antioxidant Primed Cells Carrier Constructs'.

Faisal Mahmood, son of Muhammad Ibrahim, was awarded a PhD degree in the subject of Pharmacy after approval of his thesis entitled 'Design, Fabrication and Characterization of 3-Dimentional Printed Objects for Customized Dosing of Model Drugs'.

The PU granted a degree to Farzanda Aslam, daughter of Muhammad Aslam, in the subject of History after approval of her thesis entitled 'Re-Contextualizing the Role of Mian Muhammad Mumtaz Daultana in Punjab Poliltics, 1947-1955'.

