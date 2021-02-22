UrduPoint.com
Mon 22nd February 2021

PU awards four PhD degrees

The Punjab University (PU) has awarded four PhD degrees to scholars in various subjects

According to the notifications, Maira Qaddos, daughter of Abdul Qaddos, was awarded a PhD degree in Communication Studies after approval of her thesis entitled 'Impact of Animated Mother Goose Songs on Social Development of Preschool kids". Siddra Tayyab Akhtar, d/o Abdul Majeed Akhtar, got degree in the subject of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics after approval of her thesis entitled 'Effects of Some Physical and Chemical Factors on Biofilm Forming Bacteria from Sewage Water'.

Ammara Yousaf, d/o Muhammad Yousaf, was granted degree in the subject of Information Management on her research work entitled 'Right of Access to Information in Punjab: Challenges and Prospects'.

Madiha Ijaz, d/o Ijaz Ahmed, got degree in the subject of Environmental Sciences after approval of her thesis entitled 'Occupational Health and Safety Hazards Assessment of Underground Coalmines and Brick-kilns Workers'.

