PU Awards Ten PhD Degrees
Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2024 | 07:05 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Punjab University (PU) has awarded ten PhD degrees to the scholars in various subjects.
According to the notification, Rashida Jabeen D/o Ali Sher got the degree in the subject of Gender Studies, Uzma Batool D/o Syed Hassan Mahmood Raza in Microbiology & Molecular Genetics, Muhammad Sajjad Babar S/o Abdul Ghafoor in Sociology, Muhammad Abuzar Aslam S/o Muhammad Aslam in urdu, Atiq Ur Rehman S/o Abdur Rehman in Islamic Studies, Qurat Ul Ain D/o Arshad Ali Chishty in Zoology, Hafiz Muhammad Hassaan Saeed S/o Saeed Ahmad Bhatti in Islamic Studies, Safdar Abbas S/o Muhammad Siddique in Sociology, Saba Hafeez D/o Hafeez Ahmad in Environmental Sciences and Hafiz Shabbir Ahmad S/o Muhammad Yousuf Bhawo in the subject of Islamic Studies.
