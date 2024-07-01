PU BS Programme Gets Accreditation By NCEAC
Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2024 | 08:41 PM
The Punjab University Faculty of Computing & Information Technology (FCIT) again has been accredited by National Computing Education Accreditation Council (NCEAC)
According to the Dean Faculty of Computing & Information Technology Prof Dr Engr Shahzad Sarwar the programmes accredited was actually a strong testimony of our quality of education, smooth processes and research outcome, which was equally praised by the accreditation inspection team members.
He said that the success was an outcome of hard and right decision-making, persistent focus and mutual cooperation. The FCIT dean praised the faculty and non-teaching staff members for achieving this milestone.
He hoped that PU FCIT would continue to strive towards becoming one of the finest institutions of higher learning in computing.
He thanked PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood’s support. Dean Faculty of Computing & Information Technology Prof Dr Engr Shahzad Sarwar said that the BS degree programs i.e CS, SE and IT had been accredited by NCEAC – HEC of fall 2020 and fall 2019. He said that all three programmes had been awarded Category-X. Furthermore the NCEAC had granted a blanket accreditation for FCIT batches of fall 2018, fall 2017, fall 2016, and fall 2015 of BS CS, SE, and IT degree programs. He said that NCEAC had allowed admitting three sections in each accredited degree programme, for the academic year 2024-2025.
