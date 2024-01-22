PU Clash: ATC Discharges 27 Students
Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2024 | 08:36 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday discharged 27 students involved in a clash between two rival groups in the Punjab University.
Earlier, the police produced 27 arrested students, including Waqar Younas, Kashif Wazir and Talha Faisal, before ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal and pleaded for grant of their physical remand for investigations. The police stated that the accused were involved in a shooting incident.
However, the defence lawyer opposed the request, adding that no shooting incident took place as the police failed to recover any empty bullet shell.
He submitted that the police wrongfully inserted sections of Anti-Terrorism Act in a simple brawl case. He pleaded with the court to release the students after discharging them from the case as their papers were scheduled for this week.
The court, after hearing arguments from both parties, discharged the students from the case and ordered their immediate release.
Muslim Town police had arrested the students late Sunday night from Punjab University and registered a case against them under sections of Anti-Terrorism Act.
