PU college of arts professor charged with unleashing loot, plunder spree in the name of thesis

Punjab University (PU) collage of Art's professor has been accused of minting money from students in the name of thesis

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd September, 2019) Punjab University (PU) collage of Art's professor has been accused of minting money from students in the name of thesis. .Students of Punjab University collage of Art have blamed professor for extorting money from them in connection with submitting thesis to international web site.Final year students of Graphics and Designing accused Professor Ahsan Bilal that he told students although University portal is busy for submitting Thesis so by paying 30 t0 40 Dollars you can get membership of an international website and students can also submit their thesis.

"Then I will check your thesis there and do marking and if thesis are not submitted I will not give you marks" teacher said.

20 t0 25 students of 77 has uploaded their thesis and submitted money through local company.

Professor also tempted the students that registering on this website will help you in seeking jobs.The students also accused professor that few days back professor took RS1400 per head from 250 students for participation in international competition."When information were collected about website it came to open that website has been registered in the name of professor in 2019 " Students said.On other hand spokesperson Punjab University said that VC has given directives to principal of Collage of Art and Design to investigate this and submit report in one week.