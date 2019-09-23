UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PU College Of Arts Professor Charged With Unleashing Loot, Plunder Spree In The Name Of Thesis

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 03:04 PM

PU college of arts professor charged with unleashing loot, plunder spree in the name of thesis

Punjab University (PU) collage of Art's professor has been accused of minting money from students in the name of thesis

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd September, 2019) Punjab University (PU) collage of Art's professor has been accused of minting money from students in the name of thesis. .Students of Punjab University collage of Art have blamed professor for extorting money from them in connection with submitting thesis to international web site.Final year students of Graphics and Designing accused Professor Ahsan Bilal that he told students although University portal is busy for submitting Thesis so by paying 30 t0 40 Dollars you can get membership of an international website and students can also submit their thesis.

"Then I will check your thesis there and do marking and if thesis are not submitted I will not give you marks" teacher said.

20 t0 25 students of 77 has uploaded their thesis and submitted money through local company.

Professor also tempted the students that registering on this website will help you in seeking jobs.The students also accused professor that few days back professor took RS1400 per head from 250 students for participation in international competition."When information were collected about website it came to open that website has been registered in the name of professor in 2019 " Students said.On other hand spokesperson Punjab University said that VC has given directives to principal of Collage of Art and Design to investigate this and submit report in one week.

Related Topics

Punjab Company SITE Money 2019 From Jobs

Recent Stories

Shipping activity at Port Qasim 23 September 2019

1 minute ago

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Medical Camp At Kal ..

17 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Saudi counterpart in New ..

21 minutes ago

Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns death of A ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Airports celebrates Saudi Arabia Nationa ..

51 minutes ago

Iran Completes Legal Procedures for Releasing UK-F ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.