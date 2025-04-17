Open Menu

PU, Crop Defenders Sign MoU To Promote Agricultural Research

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Punjab University Faculty of Agricultural Sciences (FAS) and Crop Defenders Ltd. Canada have agreed to promote agricultural research. In this regard, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony was held at committee room of PU VC’s office.

PU VC Prof Dr. Muhammad Ali, Dean Faculty of Agricultural Sciences Prof Dr. Muhammad Saleem Haider, Chairman Department of Entomology, Prof Dr. Shahbaz Ahmad, Focal Person, Crop Defenders (Canada) Dr. Mujahid Manzoor (Entomologist), Director External Linkages Prof Dr. Yamina Salman and Javaid Anwar (CDL financial affairs) were present.

According to MoU, the company agrees to aid university students in the FAS in conducting and publishing their research.

The company professionals will attend relevant workshops, national and international conferences leading Entomological/Biological research. Symposia, workshops and international moots across borders facilitate networking with peers, leading experts, and potential collaborators, which can open doors for future research and funding. This initiative aims to support professional development, foster collaboration, and enhance research opportunities.

