PU Declares ADC/BCom Results

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 05:04 PM

PU declares ADC/BCom results

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :The Punjab University declared results of Associate Degree in Commerce (ADC) / Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) Part-I annual examinations 2020 here on Saturday.

The varsity spokesman told the media that 20,361 candidates appeared in theexamination while 5,724 were passed with pass percentage 28.11.

Details are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

