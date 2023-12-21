PU declares MA/MSc results

The Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department has declared the results of MA Persian, Philosophy, Punjabi, MSc Physics and Zoology Part-I & Part-II annual examination 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department has declared the results of MA Persian, Philosophy, Punjabi, MSc Physics and Zoology Part-I & Part-II annual examination 2023, MA English, Economics, History, Political Science Part-I annual examination 2023 and MA education General, Kashmiriyat, MSc sports Science & Physical Education and Statistics Part-II annual examination 2023 and MCom Part2 (3 ½ program) annual examination 2023.

Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.