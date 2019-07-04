UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PU Declares Results In Lahore

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 04:59 PM

PU declares results in Lahore

The Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of BSCS third & fourth year second annual examination 2018 and BS Applied Geology 1st Professional second annual examination 2018

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of BSCS third & fourth year second annual examination 2018 and BS Applied Geology 1st Professional second annual examination 2018.

Detailed results are available at the PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

Related Topics

Punjab 2018

Recent Stories

FBR serves notice to parents paying Rs2 lac school ..

2 minutes ago

Woman burns husband to death in Mardan

8 minutes ago

Man kills cousin over minor dispute in Sargodha

4 minutes ago

US-Pakistan Centre for Advanced Studies in Water ( ..

1 minute ago

CAA launches 'Clean and Green Pakistan Phase 2 at ..

1 minute ago

Man City sign Spain international Rodri for club r ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.