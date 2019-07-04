PU declares results in Lahore

The Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of BSCS third & fourth year second annual examination 2018 and BS Applied Geology 1st Professional second annual examination 2018

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of BSCS third & fourth year second annual examination 2018 and BS Applied Geology 1st Professional second annual examination 2018.

Detailed results are available at the PU website www.pu.edu.pk.