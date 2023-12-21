Open Menu

PU, Enrichers Investment Group Ink MoU

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2023 | 06:35 PM

The Punjab University (PU) Career Counseling and Placement Centre (CCPC) and Enrichers Investment Group have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish a collaborative partnership

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Punjab University (PU) Career Counseling and Placement Centre (CCPC) and Enrichers Investment Group have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish a collaborative partnership.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at PU VC’s office in which the MoU was signed by CCPC Director Prof Dr Naveed Ahmad and Chairman Enrichers Investment Group Syed Abdullah Bukhari. VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood and others were present.

According to the MoU, both the institutions would collaborate in various areas for enriching the academic experiences of students.

The institutions would jointly work to bridge the gap between academia and industry, to enhance student’s education, foster practical exposure to financial markets and mutual benefits.

Dr Khalid Mahmood said the PU had always encouraged research activities in all sectors. He said that the MoU would be beneficial for both to bridge the industry-academia gap. He said that the MoU would be able to provide professionals according to the needs of the market.

