PU Extends Admission Date

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2023 | 07:57 PM

PU extends admission date

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The Punjab University Examinations Department on Friday has extended the last date for receipt of admission forms and fee for private and late college candidates of Associate Degree Commerce Part-I and Part-II second annual examination 2023.

According to the details, now the last date of submission of admission forms for said exams with single fee is December 11, 2023. The details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.

