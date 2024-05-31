PU holds seminar on 'Education and Training of Prophet and Modern Institutions'

The Punjab University's Faculty of Islamic Studies, Institute of Islamic Studies, Seerat Chair and the SOS Foundation jointly organised a seminar on ‘Education and Training of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Modern Institutions'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The Punjab University's Faculty of Islamic Studies, Institute of Islamic Studies, Seerat Chair and the SOS Foundation jointly organised a seminar on ‘Education and Training of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Modern Institutions'.

Dean Faculty of Islamic Studies Prof Dr Muhammad Hammad Lakhvi, Founder Chairman of Forum for International Relations Development, UK, Taha Qureshi, Prof Seerat Chair Dr Asim Naeem, Former Executive Director Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Shaista Sohail, Prof Dr Hamid Ashraf Hamdani, faculty members and students were present.

In his address, Dr Hammad Lakhvi highlighted the importance of the subject and said the life of Prophet (PBUH) is a beacon for the Muslims and humankind at large. He said that as a Muslim, one could achieve success in this world and hereafter only by following the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Prof Dr Asim Naeem said institutions providing higher education had also been affected by modernisation, globalisation and global changes. He said that from formulation of educational objectives and theories to the curricula and teaching methods, there are many new and serious challenges.

Dr Shaista Sohail shed light on introduction and objectives of SOS Foundation. She said Allah Almighty declared Holy Prophet (PBUH) as the best example for the Ummah.

Dr Hamid Ashraf Hamdani presented verses and hadiths on the status and importance of education and teaching in Seerat-e-Taiba. He said education and training of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a way of life for every era.

Taha Qureshi discussed various aspects of the educational policy of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He emphasised the need for reforms in education and training system with the changing requirements of the time.

Recommendations were made at the seminar including changing the curriculum, selecting trained teachers, reviewing the educational needs, including the Prophet’s biography at all educational levels, for establishment of Seerat Chairs in universities and promotion of research and inclusion of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as a subject in universities.