PU Holidays On Elections

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Punjab University will remain closed from Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Punjab University will remain closed from Tuesday, 6th February to Friday, 9th February, 2024, on account of the general elections.

