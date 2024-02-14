PU Institute of Business Administration organises job fair

(@FahadShabbir)

The Punjab University (PU) Institute of Business Administration (IBA) organised the ‘Job Fair-24’ to provide better career opportunities to students of the institution, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The Punjab University (PU) Institute of business Administration (IBA) organised the ‘Job Fair-24’ to provide better career opportunities to students of the institution, here on Wednesday.

The opening ceremony was held in the lawns of the IBA in which PU Vice chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Dean Faculty of Business, Economics and Administrative Sciences Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry, Director IBA Prof Dr Muqqadas Rehman, faculty members and a large number of students were present, said a PU spokesperson.

The PU VC said the presence of international and well-known national companies in the job fair was commendable, adding that such activities give guidance to the students regarding future careers. He congratulated the IBA director for organising the successful job fair.

Prof Mumtaz said it was a fruitful activity and it was a matter of pleasure that PU's alumni were representing the companies at the stalls.

Prof Dr Muqqadas Rehman said that 60 companies were participating in the job fair and there was a very good response. She said that if cooperation was promoted in educational institutions and industries in Pakistan, the country's economy would move towards further improvement and the young generation would benefit.

Meanwhile, PU Faculty of Computing & Information Technology (FCIT) will organise Job Fair on Thursday (today) from 9am to 4pm at New Campus, backside of SUPARCO building, Lahore.

Moreover, PU Institute of English Studies, in collaboration with Department of English, Forman Christian College & University (FCCU), will organise ‘Digital Humanities Graduate Poster Exhibition’ on Thursday (today) from 10am to 4pm on its premises.