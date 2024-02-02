PU Issues Date Sheet For Supplementary Exam
Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2024 | 08:19 PM
The Punjab University Department of Examinations has issued the written and practical date sheets of Associate Degree Arts / Science / Commerce Part-I, II supplementary examination 2023 and BA (Hearing Impaired) supplementary examination 2023
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The Punjab University Department of Examinations has issued the written and practical date sheets of Associate Degree Arts / Science / Commerce Part-I, II supplementary examination 2023 and BA (Hearing Impaired) supplementary examination 2023.
The exams will commence from February, 22, 2024.
Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.
Recent Stories
PNS SAIF visits Sri Lanka during regional maritime security patrol
DIG Sukkur visits Khairpur, reviews arrangements of general elections
Rangers, Police combined operation in Karachi, one accused arrested
Lahore police finalises security plan for General Election 2024
HBL sets Industry Benchmark with over Rs 2 billionworth of financingforSolar-pow ..
Minister urges people to cast vote on Feb 08
Kohat Food Safety Team inspects KDA Bazaar
PAJCCI for issuing special passes to truck drivers transporting goods between Pa ..
FM urges close cooperation to deal with global challenges
Two dacoits killed in police encounter in Karachi
ECP’s code of conduct to be ensured in general elections: DPO Dera
Financial advisory services agreement signed for Roosevelt Hotel's development
More Stories From Education
-
KU awards 34 PhD, 130 MPhil degrees in various disciples23 hours ago
-
University of Sindh Jamshoro to remain closed on Feb 51 day ago
-
Su announces beginning of Bachelor's degree classes1 day ago
-
2-day exhibition of UHE students' works begins1 day ago
-
PU Institute signs MoU to promote safe, legal migration1 day ago
-
VC University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) calls on Chairman IPO1 day ago
-
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold convocation on Jan 313 days ago
-
Teaching license exam successfully conducted, sets national benchmark4 days ago
-
KU cancels two admissions for submitting counterfeit marksheet4 days ago
-
Seminar stresses role of Islamic teachings to tackle intellectual, ethical challenges4 days ago
-
Punjab University (PU) awards ten PhD degrees4 days ago
-
PEF distributes Rs 1.5 bln to partners4 days ago