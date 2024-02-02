Open Menu

PU Issues Date Sheet For Supplementary Exam

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2024 | 08:19 PM

The Punjab University Department of Examinations has issued the written and practical date sheets of Associate Degree Arts / Science / Commerce Part-I, II supplementary examination 2023 and BA (Hearing Impaired) supplementary examination 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The Punjab University Department of Examinations has issued the written and practical date sheets of Associate Degree Arts / Science / Commerce Part-I, II supplementary examination 2023 and BA (Hearing Impaired) supplementary examination 2023.

The exams will commence from February, 22, 2024.

Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.

