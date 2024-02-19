PU Issues Roll Number Slips
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department on Monday issued the roll number slips for MA/MSC Part-I, II, supplementary examinations 2023 which can be downloaded from www.pu.edu.pk.
Meanwhile, the roll number slips for BS Computer Science third and fourth year, BFA (painting) and BS Home Economics annual examinations 2023 have also been issued which the respective candidates can get from their colleges. The exams will start from February 22, 2024.
