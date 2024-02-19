Open Menu

PU Issues Roll Number Slips

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2024 | 06:56 PM

The Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department on Monday issued the roll number slips for MA/MSC Part-I, II, supplementary examinations 2023 which can be downloaded from www.pu.edu.pk.

Meanwhile, the roll number slips for BS Computer Science third and fourth year, BFA (painting) and BS Home Economics annual examinations 2023 have also been issued which the respective candidates can get from their colleges. The exams will start from February 22, 2024.

