PU Library organises introductory talk of two books

Punjab University Library Book Club organised introductory programme of two books including ‘The Lords of Finance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Punjab University library Book Club organised introductory programme of two books including ‘The Lords of Finance: The Bankers Who Broke the World’ by Liaqat Ahmed and the urdu poetry collection ‘Kuliyat-e-Sarwat’ by Sarwat Hussain.

PU Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani, school of Economics’ Assistant Professor Abid Raza Khan, Lecturer from Institute of Urdu Language and Literature Mushtaq Ahmed, faculty members, librarians and students were present.

In his talk, Abid Raza Khan captivated the audience with his insightful explanation of the book’s themes, exploring the key historical events and financial decisions that led to the Great Depression and how they continue to influence the modern economic landscape.

Mushtaq Ahmed shed light on ‘Kuliyat-e-Sarwat’ and explored the various dimensions of Sarwat Hussain's poetry. He discussed the poet's reflection on joy and sorrow, his deep connection with nature.

The audience appreciated the intellectual discussions and literary reflections shared by the speakers.

Dr Usmani said that the PU Library’s Book Club continues to offer a dynamic platform for literary exchange, contributing to the academic and cultural life of the university.