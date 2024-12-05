PU marks International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has said that everyone has to play a role to make children with special abilities active members of society

He was addressing a ceremony, organised by the Punjab University Child Welfare Centre (CWC) to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities at Waheed Shaheed Hall.

Acting Director IER Prof Dr Abdul Qayyum Chaudhry, Principal Child Welfare Centre Dr Ayesha Wajihulllah, Chairman Allah Walay Trust Shahid Lone, faculty members, students and their parents were present.

Special children presented tableaus and received applause from the audience.

The PU VC lauded the organisers for organising a wonderful event and appreciated the role of teachers and parents in improving the skills of children.